Mainly cloudy on Tuesday with showers, strong thunderstorms

Mainly cloudy on Tuesday with showers and strong thunderstorms all across the Mediterranean island, according to the Meteorology Service.

A yellow alert for rain and thunderstorm is valid till 1400 local time.

At the sae time, snow keeps falling on Troodos mountains.

Winds will be variable, moderate to strong, initially 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning 5 Beaufort in the afternoon.

The sea will be slight to rough in the west.

The temperature will rise to 13 C inland, 14 C in coastal areas and 4 C in the mountains.