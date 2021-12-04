Mainly cloudy on Saturday with moderate winds

NewsLocalMainly cloudy on Saturday with moderate winds

Mainly cloudy on Saturday with variable winds, force 3-4 Beaufort.

The sea will smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 21 C inland and in eastern coastal areas, 22 C in northern coasts and 12 C in the mountains.

