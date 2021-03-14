News Local Mainly cloudy, local light rain tonight

Mainly cloudy, local light rain tonight

Partly cloudy

Today will be mainly cloudy with sparse fog likely inland in the morning, while light dust is also expected as of tonight which will subside late on Monday evening.

Temperatures today will reach 19 C inland and on the coast and 12 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and light rain might occur locally. Temperatures tonight will drop to 9 C inland, 11 C on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.

Monday will be cloudy with sunny spells and local light rain is likely in the early morning hours. Isolated showers are also likely on Monday during the day, mostly inland and in the mountains, and local showers might occur late in the evening in the west.

Tuesday will be cloudy with sunny spells with isolated showers likely in the west.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with local showers or thunderstorms expected in the afternoon, mostly in the west.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Monday but will drop slightly thereafter to remain close to or slightly below average for the time of year.

By Josephine Koumettou
