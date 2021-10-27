Main opposition party’s anti-corruption protest on Saturday unlikely to be massive

Main opposition Akel is organizing an anti-corruption protest in Nicosia on Saturday following the naming of the Cyprus President in the European Parliament’s resolution on the controversial Pandora Papers.

But it seems that the island’s opposition cannot join forces on this effort so mass participation and a strong message to be sent out is very unlikely, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The left wing’s protest on Saturday aims “to defend the dignity of Cyprus and the rule of law”.

But insiders said calls by the Akel leadership on both centre Diko and the Green Party to take part in the demonstration as a joint platform of political forces of the opposition are not received.

As for socialist Edek, they are too absorbed in domestic turmoil to even consider the call. And far right Elam is not a party Akel even wants to join forces with.

Akel is up in arms over what they consider as the continued embarrassment of Cyprus by President Nicos Anastasiades which has led to the country’s credibility hitting rock bottom.

However, ruling Disy reminds Akel that the Russian client of the Anastasiades law firm-who is mentioned in the Papers, was granted citizenship during their term in office.