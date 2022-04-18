Main Opposition Akel’s possible presidential election runners are four-insiders

Main Opposition Akel are getting set to pick their autonomous candidate for the February 2023 presidential elections now that months-long efforts to forge an alliance with centre Diko have failed.

Insiders told Philenews the left-wing party’s possible candidates after a long meeting of the political bureau on Friday are four.

The first one is Andreas Mavroyiannis who has just resigned from his post as the Greek Cypriot side’s negotiator on the Cyprus problem.

He cited the peace talks’ stagnancy as the reason behind his decision even though rumours had been going on that he was eyeing the presidency. He is expected to imminently announce his independent candidacy.

The other possible candidates for the island’s second-largest party is independent runner Achilleas Demetriades, a human right legal expert who has already announced his intention.

Prominent economist Stelios Platis seems to be another possible candidate, along with Akel-affiliated popular MP Irini Charalambidou who has long been vocal over her ambition to be the island’s first female presidential contester.

Final decisions will be taken after the Holy Easter break.