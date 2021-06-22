NewsWorldMagnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Dodecanese Islands in Greece

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Dodecanese Islands in Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck on the Dodecanese Islands in Greece and the Turkey Border region on Tuesday.

This is what the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, adding that the quake was at a depth of 2 km.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
