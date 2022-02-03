Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Cyprus, mostly felt in Paphos

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 shook Cyprus just after 11 in the evening on Wednesday, with no damage or injuries reported.

This is what the Geological Survey Department said, adding that the tremor struck at 11:04 p.m. and its epicenter was 53 kilometers off the island’s western coast at a depth of 24 kilometers.

The quake swayed the coastal district of Paphos and was also felt across the east Mediterranean island.

The department also said the quake is assessed to be an aftershock of the large, magnitude-6.5 on the Richter scale that occurred in relatively the same area on January 11.

That quake caused no damage, but it shook some people out of their beds in the Paphos District.