Magical CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth re-opens this month

CyHerbia gardens and nature park is situated in the village of Avgorou, and includes 9 beautifully landscaped herb gardens, a lavender labyrinth for meditation walks, woodland area with the endemic trees and shrubs of Cyprus, and the first and only maze (2000 sq.m.) of the island.

There is a herb shop with our own products and a tea room overlooking the gardens where you can relax with a healthy herbal drink. In the distillation room you can witness the fragrant process of essential oil extraction