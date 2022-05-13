Magical CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth re-opens this month

CyHerbia gardens and nature park is situated in the village of Avgorou, and includes 9 beautifully landscaped herb gardens, a lavender labyrinth for meditation walks, woodland area with the endemic trees and shrubs of Cyprus, and the first and only maze (2000 sq.m.) of the island.
There is a herb shop with our own products and a tea room overlooking the gardens where you can relax with a healthy herbal drink. In the distillation room you can witness the fragrant process of essential oil extraction
Cyherbia features 9 herb gardens, a maze, a woodland in the shape of Cyprus and a lavender meditation labyrinth.
Upon arrival, you will see the Lavender Boutique Shop featuring dream products for every lavender enthusiast! Here you can get your admission tickets, info & educational activities for your kids.
The Botanicus Bistro represents our identity as nature lovers, as well as our commitment in sustainability & supporting our local community’s produce! Discover the taste of traditional Cypriot dishes with the herbal touch. Overlooking the luxurious botanical gardens, you can sit back & relax with a complimentary cup of their herbal tea blend.
Visit Cyherbia Botanicals Shop featuring all our natural products including herbal teas, essential oils, herbal tinctures & natural cosmetics!