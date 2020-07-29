Madrid residents favour new mask-wearing order

Madrid residents reacted positively on Wednesday to new measures ordered by the regional Government to control the spread of corona virus, including mandatory mask-wearing, limits on night partying and a possible COVID passport.

Madrid, which bore the brunt of the virus’s early April peak but has since managed to keep a lid on new infections, will make mask wearing mandatory on Thursday, July 30th, even when social distancing.

It was the only Spanish region were mask wearing was not mandatory so far.

“I think that the measure they have approved are right, although in Madrid, where I live, I have to say that 90% of people, as I have seen in the street, wears it”, said Antonio Camacho, a 69-year-old retired man, in central Madrid.

However, locals were not so happy about the COVID passport that the regional government is planning to approve in September.

“I don’t think that’s right because it can lead to discrimination and people wanting to get infected on purpose”, said Madrid resident Raquel Pumares.

Dubbed ‘COVID cards’ by regional government leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, it would identify holders as corona virus-free, granting them access to high-risk infection zones including gyms, museums and bars.

Spain reported 905 new cases of novel corona virus on Tuesday, with the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Madrid accounting for most of them.

The cumulative total stood at 280,610 cases, according to health ministry data. The figure was up 1,828 from the previous day, and includes results from antibody tests on people who may already have recovered.

Source: Reuters London