Madeleine McCann’s family says police lead on new suspect is ‘very significant’

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

 

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three sparking a worldwide hunt, said a police announcement of a new suspect was a potentially very significant development in the long-running case.

McCann disappeared from her bedroom on May 3 during a family holiday in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

British and German police appealed on Wednesday for information about a German man currently imprisoned in Germany for sexual assault offences.

“Kate and Gerry do feel it’s potentially very significant,” said Clarence Mitchell, a spokesman for the family, told BBC radio.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
