NewsLocal'Made with love' donuts withdrawn from market-PHOTOS

‘Made with love’ donuts withdrawn from market-PHOTOS

The Health Ministry has ordered the withdrawal from the market of donuts branded as ‘Made with Love’ after they were found to contain ethylene oxide – a banned substance in the EU.

The banned substance was discovered in batches of the product after tests carried out by the packaging company which is Vandemoortele Europe NV, Philenews also reported on Friday.

The Ministry said it had been alerted by the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) over the specific products whose package says ‘6 delicious Vanilla flavour donuts’ (Photo).

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFestivals for Britain as events get $1 billion Covid reinsurance cover

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros