Madari Circular Walk by Cyprus Walks Etc on May 21

The Cyprus Walks Etc invites you to join them this Friday on a superb 13-km long circular trail near Madari mountain peak (elevation about 1,650 m – in the area of Pitsilia, on the Troodos mountain range).

The trail is of medium difficulty, without very steep ascents and descents, but with quite significant total ascent and descent (850 m each). One may enjoy great views towards the north, including Morphou bay, and to the south, including the village of Kyperounta and Troodos peak (to the west there is view towards the village of Spilia). There is great variety in vegetation; travellers walk past golden oak, wild rose and mastic bushes, junipers, pine, strawberry trees, rock rose and sage, and even cedar, plane trees and bracken.

One may also see the interesting rock formations in the area.

Who can participate

Individuals from the age of eighteen can participate in these trips, provided they have a reasonable degree of fitness. The walk will last a good number of hours. The trip is not appropriate for those who want to walk at a fast pace.

Duration

We expect the walk to last at least five hours (possibly upto six, depending on our pace).

Number of participants

As a rule we keep the number of participants in these trips to under or near ten in order to offer a more personalised service and manage the logistical issues more efficiently.

Price

Price per person if the company will provide the transportation: 50 Euro

Price per person (in own transportation) : 30 Euro

Payment

Payment takes place at the time of booking via bank transfer or PayPal

What to bring along

Sturdy shoes (with grip) or sports sandals, clean t-shirt to change after walk, towel, possibly slippers to put on after walk, sun protection, hat and sunglasses, loads of water and snacks.

What’s included

Guiding for the walk. Logistics arrangement.

Notes

Participants should wear non-slip shoes suitable for these activities (walking on the rough terrain).

Company’s responsibility

Cyprus Walks Etc guided walks are either on official trails or on dirt roads. We are not liable in case of participant injuries that may be caused in the course of these excursions.

Relevant InsuranceWe expect all participants to be covered by relevant insurance during our expeditions.

Meeting point(s)

At Apostolos Varnavas parking in Nicosia for those coming in our car, at 08:00.

At Spilia village (or very near theree) for those coming in theirs, at 09:00.

Cancellation

Cyprus Walks Etc reserves the right to cancel an excursion and return the relevant funds. Cancellation may take place if the confirmed bookings for a specific excursion are limited.

Participants in their own transportation may cancel the trip and receive full refund. Participants in our MPV car receive no refunds if they cancel a trip.

COVID-19

The trip is operated under the regulations regarding the pandemic. All participants must present relevant documents in order to participate in this great adventure.

When

Where

