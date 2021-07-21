Mad Max 2: drive-in show on Saturday, July 24

in-cyprusMad Max 2: drive-in show on Saturday, July 24

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Road Warrior aka Mad Max 2, one of the most cherished post apocalyptic masterpieces.
Join us for a unique drive in cinema experience, in a secret location to be announced on the day of the event.
Tickets are limited so stay tuned for the booking announcement
When Saturday, July 24 at 7pm
Where Nicosia
By Lisa Liberti
