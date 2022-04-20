Macumba and guests at Rialto on May 15

Macumba band is celebrating its 5-year anniversary presenting a unique show featuring many guest participations of renowned musicians and music groups from all over Cyprus. Born in Cyprus, the band moves towards Latin, Jazz and World music directions and paths. The collaboration between Elias Ioannou, Giorgos Morfitis, Rodrigo Caceres and Rodos Panayiotou brings a new vibe to the music scene of the island. Afrocuban and Brazilian rhythms and colours become blended through a modern jazz aesthetic, and the result is recorded in their album Como Jugando, released in 2019.

Macumba have presented their frenzy dance jazz music in various festivals and concert grounds with great success in Cyprus and abroad such as UNESCO’s Gardens of Sound Music Festival in Poland, ATJF Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, Windcraft Festival, Rialto World Music Festival, Aglajazz Festival etc. The band has collaborated with prominent personalities of the European Jazz and World music scene such as Nils Fischer and Alberto Caisedo. Macumba will be performing music from their debut album Como Jugando, as well as a new repertoire from their upcoming album.

When Sunday, May 15 at 8:30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Rialto Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Duration: 100’

Tickets: €15/10