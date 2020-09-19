Macron sends Ankara clear message in tweet symbolically written in Turkish

A message addressed to Ankara and aimed at a resumption of the dialogue on East Med issues, is sent by French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on Twitter, a few days before the crucial EU Summit begins.

It’s characteristic that, in a move of obvious symbolism, the French president wrote the same message in Turkish in addition to French, stating that Ankara seems to have received the message.

“In Ajaccio (at the recent MED7 Summit in Corsica), we sent a clear message to Turkey: let’s reopen a responsible dialogue, in good faith, without naivety”, Macron mentions in his post, adding that “this call is now also that of the European Parliament. It seems to have been heard. Let’s move on”.

Ajaccio'da, Türkiye'ye net bir mesaj gönderdik: iyi niyetli, naiflik olmaksızın sorumlu bir diyaloğu yeniden açalım. Bu çağrı bundan böyle Avrupa Parlamentosu’nun da çağrısı. Görünüşe göre de işitilmiş. İlerleyelim. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 19, 2020