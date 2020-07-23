News Local Macron expresses full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece

Macron expresses full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his country’s solidarity with Cyprus and Greece regarding the violation of their sovereignty by Turkey, noting that it is not acceptable for the sea area of an EU member state to be violated and threatened.

Receiving President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades at the presidential palace in Paris, Macron assured his Cypriot counterpart that he could count on France’s support on this issue.

President Anastasiades in turn praised the leadership role of Macron and France in the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU noting that France is proving itself to be a country of stability and security both in the Mediterranean and the EU.

 

Read more: France’s Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations

Source: CNA

By Maria Bitar
