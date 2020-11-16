News World Macron: Europe needs its own sovereignty in defence, even with new U.S....

Macron: Europe needs its own sovereignty in defence, even with new U.S. government

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during The Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 12, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Europe still needs its own independent and sovereign defence strategy, even if it is dealing with a new U.S. government which may result in friendlier ties, French President Emmanuel Macron told the “Revue Grand Continent” publication.

In an interview with the publication, Macron rebuffed comments from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to Politico on Nov. 2, in which the German minister said Europe would have to remain dependent on U.S. military protection for the near future.

“I am in complete disagreement with the opinion article published in Politico by the German defence minister,” said Macron, adding he believed German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared his position on this issue.

“The United States will only respect us as allies if we are serious about our own position, and if we have our own sovereignty regarding our defence,” said Macron.

“We need to continue to build up our own autonomy, just as the United States does for itself, and just as China does for itself,” added Macron.

Macron spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Nov 10, and told Biden he was ready to work with him on issues such as the climate, health, and the fight against terrorism.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEU deplores Turkish actions contradicting UN principles such as Varosha opening
Next articleUK’s Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact – UPDATED

Top Stories

Local

Justice Minister slams organiser of chaotic protest against lockdown measures

Annie Charalambous -
Justice Minister Emily Yiolotis on Monday slammed the main organiser of Saturday’s chaotic protest in Limassol against lockdown measures accusing him of “broking his...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The International Olympic Committee's chief said he was confident Tokyo could host spectators at the postponed Games, while two more U.S. states imposed new...
Read more
World

Britain expects to roll out Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

Annie Charalambous -
Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock...
Read more
Local

Sixty-one citizens, two establishments booked over breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 61 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of preventive measures to curb the spread...
Read more
Photos

Santa Claus in Israel

Andreas Nicolaides -
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The International Olympic Committee's chief said he was confident Tokyo could host spectators at the postponed Games, while two more U.S. states imposed new...
Read more
World

Britain expects to roll out Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

Annie Charalambous -
Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street...
Read more
World

Trump acknowledges Biden ‘won’ the U.S. election, but says it was ‘rigged’

Annie Charalambous -
President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time on Sunday that Democrat Joe Biden won the November 3 U.S. presidential election...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros