Mackenzie Beach water is crystal clear, says Municipality

Larnaca Municipality on Wednesday assured that the water at popular Mackenzie Beach is crystal clear and of very high quality in accordance with EU and Cyprus regulations and specifications.

The announcement followed last week’s evacuation and one-day closure of the beach after a damaged sewer pipe led to sewage spilling into the sea there. The beach re-opened to the public on Friday.

Laboratory sample tests of the sea water were carried out both on Friday and on Monday, the Municipality also said.

At the same time, the Health Ministry has assured that all necessary action for disinfection and cleaning of the area and of all beach equipment was taken.