Machines break down during dialysis

The dialysis patients are warning that unless the old dialysis machines of the Famagusta Hospital are replaced, we are going to have victims. The maintenance agreement has expired and despite the fact that new machines have to be immediately bought the process is delaying and as a result, as the patient say, machines break down during dialysis.

In an efforts to place pressure, last October the 50 dialysis patients proceeded with protests, while they had also threatened to abstain from treatment.

Asked to take a position on the issue, OKYPY spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the issue has been discussed many times and there is provision in the budget to expand the dialysis unit and to replace all machines.