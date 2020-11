The Cyprus Post announces that today 2/11/2020 the Lykavittos Post Office will remain closed for disinfection, due to a covid-19 incident. Until further notice, from tomorrow the office will be only operated for delivery of registered mail and small packets as well as the delivery of mail into P.O. Boxes.

We ask the public to show the relevant understanding and we urge it to temporarily visit other Post Offices in Nicosia to be served.

(PIO)