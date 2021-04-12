Luxury Covid-19 vaccine package holidays for a new breed of elite traveller

The rich and powerful are buying their way to the front of the Covid-19 vaccine queue in a morally-questionable move that is creating a new breed of elite traveller, Philenews reports citing British reports.

Specifically, London-based travel and lifestyle management company Knightsbridge Circle is now offering its members luxury ‘vaccine package holidays’.

Dubbed “Vaccine VIPs” this privileged sector of society is being catered to by the likes of travel and lifestyle management company Knightsbridge Circle is now offering its members luxury vaccine package holidays to Dubai.

Knightsbridge Circle has been managing requests for first dibs on the vaccine since the news broke.

Today clients can board a private jet to Dubai where they will receive the vaccine, stay in a luxury apartment for 21 days before receiving a booster jab, then fly home – all for the princely sum of some £40,000.

And this at a time when international travel is currently banned from the UK. Unless you have a business reason for doing so, something that wealthy people with an international lifestyle are likely to be able to produce.

Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey has admitted that the UK Government is not in position to stop private vaccine purchases. Knightsbridge Circle supplies of the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines come from India and the UAE.