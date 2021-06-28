Luxembourg premier tests positive for Covid-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and will self-isolate for 10 days, the government of the Grand Duchy said on Sunday.

Bettel, 48, did a self-test which came out positive and the result was confirmed by a subsequent PCR test.

“The Prime Minister is currently showing mild symptoms (fever, headache) and will continue to perform his duties and functions, this by teleworking,” his office said in a statement.

Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels this week, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

