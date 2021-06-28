NewsWorldLuxembourg premier tests positive for Covid-19

Luxembourg premier tests positive for Covid-19

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel departs after attending the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and will self-isolate for 10 days, the government of the Grand Duchy said on Sunday.

Bettel, 48, did a self-test which came out positive and the result was confirmed by a subsequent PCR test.

“The Prime Minister is currently showing mild symptoms (fever, headache) and will continue to perform his duties and functions, this by teleworking,” his office said in a statement.

Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels this week, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleShow must go on, say dancing protesters urging Britain to fully reopen
Next articleOh deer! Nude sunbathers in Sydney who fled animal fined for lockdown breach

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros