Luxembourg PM Bettel to officially visit Cyprus on Thursday

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel is paying an official visit to Cyprus on Thursday with Ukraine, energy, migration crisis and Cyprus problem on the agenda of talks.

The visit comes month only after President Nicos Anastasiades received the credentials of new Ambassador of Luxembourg, Elisabeth Cardoso Jordao.

Cyprus and Luxembourg enjoy close cooperation and share common EU values and principles, the President had told the new ambassador.

“It is essential to preserve our democracies, our European values, our unity and our solidarity so that Europe can emerge stronger, unified and able to offer stability and prosperity to all of its people,” he had added.

A member of the Democratic Party since 1989, Xavier Bettel was elected to Parliament for the first time in 1999 at the age of 26.

After the legislative elections of 14 October 2018, Bettel was appointed Prime Minister.