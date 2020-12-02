Lute optimistic about possibility to convene an informal meeting on Cyprus

Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary General’s special envoy, is optimistic about the resumption of the dialogue between the two sides and the convening of an informal meeting on Cyprus by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to CNA sources, Lute seems to be optimistic after the meetings she held on Tuesday with the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus, that despite the different approaches of the two sides, an informal meeting on Cyprus will be convened.

Lute met yesterday with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. Her next stop is Athens, where she will meet with the Greek government. She will then hold meetings and have contacts in both Britain and Turkey.

According to the same sources, when she concludes her meetings with all the parties involved, Lute will make an assessment of the whole situation and will submit it to the UN Secretary General, who will then take the final decisions refarding the continuation of the process. The goal is for the informal meeting to take place in January.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, n the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)