News Local Lute arrives for Cyprus issue sounding out mission

Lute arrives for Cyprus issue sounding out mission

 

The UN are launching a sounding out effort for the resumption of Cyprus issue settlement talks, with the arrival on the island this evening of the special envoy of Antonio Guterres, Jane Hall Lute.

She will hold talks with all involved parties in the negotiations, starting with the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities and separate meetings with President Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Tomorrow morning the UN official will be briefed by the UN chief’s special representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar and the Cyprus issue team.

Lute is expected to depart from the island on Wednesday and will continue her sounding out mission through contacts with the guarantor powers.

On Thursday she is expected to meet Greek government officials, while her visit to Turkey will, as reported, take place following a crucial EU Summit on December 10 and 11, where leaders will discuss Turkish actions in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to reports, Lute is keeping an open channel of communication with London, but a meeting has yet to be scheduled.

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleEmployee accused of stealing 60 thousand euro worth of medicines from Paphos distribution centre
Next articleChurch covid fines at Sunday morning service

Top Stories

Local

New covid cases under 200 today, number of hospitalised rising

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry announced 152 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, 11 of which were confirmed by PCR following an initial...
Read more
Local

Central Bank Governor tests positive for covid

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Central Bank governor Constandinos Herodotou has tested positive for covid-19 and will self-isolate at home where he will continue his duties. Herodotou announced the positive...
Read more
World

Britain expects “very significant” week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, as talks over a trade deal...
Read more
Local

No restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are suspending movement restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight in line with the new health ministry directives announced on...
Read more
World

Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

New covid cases under 200 today, number of hospitalised rising

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry announced 152 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, 11 of which were confirmed by PCR following an initial...
Read more
Local

Central Bank Governor tests positive for covid

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Central Bank governor Constandinos Herodotou has tested positive for covid-19 and will self-isolate at home where he will continue his duties. Herodotou announced the positive...
Read more
Local

No restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are suspending movement restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight in line with the new health ministry directives announced on...
Read more
Local

Parties accuse police of arresting people for anti-covid protest messages

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Left wing opposition AKEL and the Greens accused police of wrongfully arresting two citizens for calling on people on social media platforms to hold...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros