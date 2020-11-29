Lute arrives for Cyprus issue sounding out mission

The UN are launching a sounding out effort for the resumption of Cyprus issue settlement talks, with the arrival on the island this evening of the special envoy of Antonio Guterres, Jane Hall Lute.

She will hold talks with all involved parties in the negotiations, starting with the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities and separate meetings with President Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Tomorrow morning the UN official will be briefed by the UN chief’s special representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar and the Cyprus issue team.

Lute is expected to depart from the island on Wednesday and will continue her sounding out mission through contacts with the guarantor powers.

On Thursday she is expected to meet Greek government officials, while her visit to Turkey will, as reported, take place following a crucial EU Summit on December 10 and 11, where leaders will discuss Turkish actions in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to reports, Lute is keeping an open channel of communication with London, but a meeting has yet to be scheduled.