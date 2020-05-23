Lowest rate of locally acquired Covid-19 cases in Limassol, highest in Paphos

Limassol has by far the fewest number of locally-acquired coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population according to the latest infographics issued by the Health Ministry’s Epidemiological Surveillance Unit.

The data, updated to May 21, shows that Limassol had 24.9 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population. Paphos has the most with 130.7 per 100,000 of the population.

Larnaca had the second highest with 118.4 per 100,000 population, Nicosia had the third highest with 77.0 and Famagusta had 47.7 per 100,000 population.