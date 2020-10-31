Low pressure system gradually brings rain (not weekend), as temperatures drop

A low pressure system is gradually affecting the area, as rain is expected over the next four days, (but not the weekend) with temperatures near the seasonal average.

It will be increasingly overcast at intervals today.

Winds started out light variable force three and will later turn light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force three to four and moderate force four over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 29 degrees Celsius inland, 26 in western coastal areas, 28 in the rest of the coastal regions and 21 on the mountains.

Mainly clear skies this evening, turning partly overcast at intervals.

Following a Sunday of fine weather, Monday might bring showers in the afternoon, mainly inland and on the mountains, with Tuesday seeing showers or isolated storms.

Temperatures will gradually be dropping to the seasonal average by Monday, with Tuesday seeing a further drop even below that average.