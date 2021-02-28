Low income family in Paphos launch appeal for 21 year old son injured in labour accident

A couple in Paphos, Greek Cypriot mother and Lebanese father, facing serious economic issues, have launched a support appeal following the serious injury of their 21 year son in a labour accident on Wednesday.

Andreas lost part of his right palm and three fingers and is currently being treated at the private ‘Ygeia’ clinic in Paphos.

A significant amount of money is required for the number of surgeries needed to restore the palm and fingers, as well as post operation expenses.

He is in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The accident happened at a refrigerator sale and repair shop when a small oxygen tank exploded as the 21 year old was transferring the oxygen to a larger tank. The explosion was caused by increased pressure on the tank.

Microsurgeon Alkis Alkiviadis said that the process of restoring the right palm and fingers is set to start soon, but its a painstakingly long and expensive process.