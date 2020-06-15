News World Britain, EU agree new momentum needed in future relationship talks

Britain, EU agree new momentum needed in future relationship talks

Britain wants binding obligations on access to EU financial market

Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that new momentum was required in talks on their future ties, supporting plans to intensify the negotiations that have all but stalled and to work hard “to deliver a relationship”.

In a joint statement, the two sides said: “The parties agreed nevertheless that new momentum was required. They supported the plans agreed by chief negotiators to intensify the talks in July and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020.

“This should include, if possible, finding an early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement.”

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCelebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)
Next articleMystery over stench of burnt manure around Nicosia

Top Stories

Local

15 year old caught driving truck on motorway

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 15 year old was caught driving a truck on the Limassol-Nicosia highway on Monday as the registered owner sat in the vehicle next...
Read more
World

U.S. Supreme Court rules workers cannot be fired for being LGBT+

Bouli Hadjioannou -
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and trans people from discrimination at work was hailed on Monday as the most significant moment in the fight for...
Read more
Local

Two test positive for Covid-19, total now 985

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another two people have tested positive for coronavirus after 622 tests bringing the total to 985, the Health Ministry said on Monday. One is from...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 21 year old woman jailed for burglary, theft

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos district court on Monday sentenced a 21 year old Greek Cypriot woman to two and a half years in jail for burglary and...
Read more
Local

Mystery over stench of burnt manure around Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The source of a stench affecting parts of Nicosia in the past few days remains unknown,  the Environment Service of the Agriculture Ministry said...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. Supreme Court rules workers cannot be fired for being LGBT+

Bouli Hadjioannou -
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and trans people from discrimination at work was hailed on Monday as the most significant moment in the fight for...
Read more
World

Mutation in new coronavirus increases chance of infection – study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly increase its ability to infect cells, according to a study by U.S. researchers. The research may...
Read more
World

Russia jails ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan for 16 years over espionage

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A Russian court found former U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in...
Read more
World

Botswana investigates 154 elephant deaths, rules out poaching

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Botswana is investigating the mysterious deaths of at least 154 elephants over two months in the northwest of the country, a wildlife official said...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros