Long queues for COVID tests, food deliveries as Beijing battles stubborn outbreak

Lengthy queues for COVID-19 tests remained in Beijing on Saturday (May 14), as China’s capital city maintained its fight against a small but persistent outbreak.

Authorities had already banned dine-in services at restaurants, leading to busy scenes outside a shopping mall as a raft of delivery personnel picked up food orders from a makeshift collection centre.

“The epidemic has brought a relatively large psychological impact to everyone, and everyone is very anxious. I think many people may need to see a psychiatrist after the epidemic is over,” said 34-year-old medical worker Yu, who only provided her surname.

Beijing reported 32 new locally transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 42 a day earlier, official data showed on Saturday.

(Reuters)