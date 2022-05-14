NewsWorldLong queues for COVID tests, food deliveries as Beijing battles stubborn outbreak

Long queues for COVID tests, food deliveries as Beijing battles stubborn outbreak

Long Queues For Covid 19 Tests, Food Deliveries Seen As Beijing Battles Stubborn Outbreak
Long Queues For Covid 19 Tests, Food Deliveries Seen As Beijing Battles Stubborn Outbreak

Lengthy queues for COVID-19 tests remained in Beijing on Saturday (May 14), as China’s capital city maintained its fight against a small but persistent outbreak.

Authorities had already banned dine-in services at restaurants, leading to busy scenes outside a shopping mall as a raft of delivery personnel picked up food orders from a makeshift collection centre.

“The epidemic has brought a relatively large psychological impact to everyone, and everyone is very anxious. I think many people may need to see a psychiatrist after the epidemic is over,” said 34-year-old medical worker Yu, who only provided her surname.

Beijing reported 32 new locally transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 42 a day earlier, official data showed on Saturday.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice find five kilos of cannabis in car; three people arrested

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros