PhotosLong lines for COVID-19 testing form at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Long lines for COVID-19 testing form at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Long Lines For Covid 19 Testing Form At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Long Lines For Covid 19 Testing Form At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

People wait in long lines at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing and vaccines, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in Indianapolis.

Source:REUTERS/Cheney Orr

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros