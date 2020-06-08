News World Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe -study

Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe -study

Wide-scale lockdowns including shop and school closures have reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe enough to control its spread and may have averted more than three million deaths, researchers said on Monday.

In a modelling study of lockdown impact in 11 nations, Imperial College London scientists said the draconian steps, imposed mostly in March, had “a substantial effect” and helped bring the infection’s reproductive rate below one by early May.

The reproduction rate, or R value, measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the disease on to. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

The Imperial team estimated that by early May, between 12 and 15 million people in the 11 countries – Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland – had been infected with COVID-19.

By comparing the number of deaths counted with deaths predicted by their model if no lockdown measures had been introduced, they found some 3.1 million deaths were averted.

“Measuring the effectiveness of these interventions is important, given their economic and social impacts, and may indicate which course of action is needed to maintain control,” the researchers said in a summary of their findings.

A second study by scientists in the United States, published alongside the Imperial-led one in the journal Nature, estimated that anti-contagion lockdown policies implemented in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and the United States prevented or delayed around 530 million COVID-19 cases.

Focusing their analysis on these six countries, the U.S. research team compared infection growth rates before and after the implementation of more than 1,700 local, regional and national policies designed to slow or halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

They found that without anti-contagion policies in place, early infection rates of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 68% a day in Iran and an average of 38% a day across the other five countries.

Using econometric modelling normally used in assessing economic policies, they found lockdowns had slowed the infection rate with “measurable beneficial health outcomes in most cases”

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Next articleMinister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Top Stories

Local

Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 799 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday -- a...
Read more
World

EU watchdog aims for speedy approval of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European health regulator said on Monday it would look to fast-track the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir as a potential COVID-19...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Lifeguards rescue two swimmers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two swimmers who ran into trouble near a central Limassol beach were rescued by lifeguards on Monday, the second incident in the coastal town...
Read more
Local

Child ‘extremely critical’ after near drowning

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police said that a nine year old boy pulled from the sea in Limassol earlier today is in hospital in 'extremely critical condition.' They said...
Read more
Local

Minister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Environment Minister Costas Kadis on Monday hailed the announcement by the EU that Cyprus tops member states on the quality of its bathing waters,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EU watchdog aims for speedy approval of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European health regulator said on Monday it would look to fast-track the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir as a potential COVID-19...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Asymptomatic cases At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the...
Read more
World

Half of Singapore’s new COVID-19 cases are symptomless -taskforce head

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing...
Read more
World

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain's quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of easyJet...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros