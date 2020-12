Local showers throughout the island on Tuesday with a yellow alert for isolated, strong thunderstorms in effect from 5:30 in the morning till four in the afternoon.

This is what the island’s Meteorology Service forecasts, adding that winds will be variable, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

The temperature will rise to 19 C inland and in coastal areas and 10 C in the mountains.