Local showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for severe weather in effect till 4pm.

Winds will be initially moderate to strong, force 4 to 5 Beaufort, turning very strong by early afternoon, force 5 to 6 Beaufort.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 14 C inland and in coastal areas and 5 C in Troodos Mountains where snow will fall all day long.