Local showers and snow – Weather forecast for the week

On Tuesday afternoon, the weather will be partly cloudy and isolated local showers as well as snow on the mountains are expected. In the evening the weather will gradually improve. Early in the morning fog might be seen in the eastern half of the island. The temperature will drop around 5 C inland, 7 C in the southern and eastern coastal areas, around 9 C in the remaining coastal areas and 1 C on the mountains where frost is also expected.

On Wednesday the weather will be mainly fine with increased clouds. The temperature will rise to 17 C inland and in the southern and eastern coastal areas, around 18 C in the remaining coastal areas and 9 C on the mountains.

On Thursday, the weather will be mainly cloudy.

On Friday the weather will be mainly fine but local showers are expected at night.

On Saturday the weather will be cloudy and local showers or isolated thunderstorms are expected.

The temperature is not expected to change much until Thursday, while on Friday it will increase a little to range a bit above the normal average. On Saturday the temperature will drop to be nearer the normal average.