Local rain expected from Monday until Friday

According to the Meteorological Department, as of today Monday and until Friday, increased clouds are expected that will result in rain and or storms mainly on the mountains and inland, while hail is also a possibility.

On Monday afternoon the weather will be mainly fine however there will be increased clouds and it is possible to half isolated rain on the mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be mainly fine with increased clouds initially in the western and northern coastal areas. Later, the clouds that will develop are expected to result in isolated rain and storm in certain areas inland and in the northwestern areas.

The temperature will be around 33 C inland, 31 C in the southern, in the eastern and the northern coasts, around 29 C in the western coasts and 24 C on the mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be cloudy and local rains and isolated storms are expected, mainly at noon and in the afternoon.

Isolated rain and or storm mainly on Troodos Mountain also expected on Friday.

The temperature will be reduced on Wednesday and is expected to remain below seasonal average.