News Local Local lockdown in Achna if residents do not comply

If residents of Achna village, in Famagusta district, do not abide by the instructions to undertake COVID-19 tests and declare their close contacts, after a local spike in coronavirus cases, then the only way to control the situation is a local lockdown, Peter Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, told CNA. The professor said that currently the virus is spreading among the contacts of football players and members of Ethnikos Achnas football club, while there are also cases in ASIL football club. As regards the transmission of the virus to a pupil in a primary school in Achna, Karayiannis stressed the need for the use of protective masks in primary schools as well.

