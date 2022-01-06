NewsLocalLocal light showers expected on Thursday

Local light showers expected on Thursday

Local light showers are expected on Thursday with increased cloud coverage at times.

Winds will be variable, force 2 to 3 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and coastal areas and 9 C in the mountains.

By gavriella
Previous articleThree deaths from Covid and 5,202 new cases on Wednesday
Next articlePower supply to Cyprus’ occupied areas to continue until January 12

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros