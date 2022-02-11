Local communities in Paphos get organized to face burglars

NewsLocalLocal communities in Paphos get organized to face burglars

Paphos
Many residents in various communities of Paphos where there is a rise in burglaries, like, for example Geroskipou and Universal, have gotten organized through social media in order to face this problem of security.

These residents have formed groups on Facebook regarding safety in their areas due to the ongoing burglaries noticed recently.

The target, as they say, is to share data and information regarding the facts, suspicious moves or behaviors in order to help each other and of course, to help the Police.

