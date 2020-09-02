News Local Loaded handgun found in Limassol linked to attempted murder

Loaded handgun found in Limassol linked to attempted murder

A loaded handgun that is suspected to belong to a 26-year-old man wanted for attempted murder was found in the Enaerios area in Limassol yesterday.

Police say the handgun was found in the area where the suspect disappeared at while fleeing on Friday, August 28.

Although oxidised, the handgun was loaded and in usable condition and is estimated to be the weapon used by the 26-year-old foreigner wanted for the attempted murder of a 19-year-old, also a foreigner, committed last Friday on Anexartisias Street.

The evidence found will be handed over to ballistics for testing today.

(Philenews/CNA)

By Maria Bitar
