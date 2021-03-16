Live streaming from the Vienna State Opera

The Vienna State Opera continues its dedication to Verdi in the upcoming streaming week:
On March 16th Rigoletto from 2016 under Evelino Pidò with Carlos Álvarez, Juan Diego Flórez and Olga Peretyatko (16 March) will be streamed followed by Otello from 2018 with Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak, Dalibor Jenis and conductor Graeme Jenkins (18 March) and the recently recorded premiere production from Simon Stone’s of La traviata with Pretty Yende, Juan Diego Flórez and Igor Golovatenko and conducted by Giacomo Sagripanti (20 March).
The online programme also includes a Falstaff performance from 2016 conducted by Zubin Mehta with Ambrogio Maestri, Ludovic Tézier, Paolo Fanale and Hila Fahima (21 March) and Aida under Marco Armiliato with Elena Guseva, Gregory Kunde and Ekaterina Gubanova (22 March).
The Vienna State Ballet pays his tribute to Rudolf Nureyev – the exceptional artist would have celebrated his 83rd birthday on 17 March – with Swan Lake from 2014 with Olga Esina and Vladimir Shishov conducted by Alexander Ingram (17 March), as well as Raymonda from 2018 with Olga Esina and Jakob Feyferlik, conductor: Kevin Rhodes (19 March).
All streams listed below are available free of charge in Austria as well as internationally on the website play.wiener-staatsoper.at. Each begins at 7:00 p.m. and the broadcasts can be accessed for 24 hours.
The programme up to and including 22 March 2021:
Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 7.00 p.m.
Giuseppe Verdi
RIGOLETTO (performance from 28 January 2016)
Melodramma in three acts
Conductor: Evelino Pidò
Production: Pierre Audi
Featuring Performances: Carlos Álvarez, Juan Diego Flórez, Olga Peretyatko, Ain Anger, Nadia Krasteva
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 7.00 p.m. – BALLET
Piotr I. Tchaikovsky
SWAN LAKE (performance of 16 March 2014)
Conductor: Alexander Ingram
Choreography: Rudolf Nureyev
Featuring Performances: Olga Esina, Vladimir Shishov, Eno Peci, soloists and corps de ballet of the Vienna State Ballet
Thursday, 18 March 2021, 7.00 p.m.
Giuseppe Verdi
OTELLO (performance of 18 March 2018)
Dramma lirico in four acts
Conductor: Graeme Jenkins
Production: Christine Mielitz
Featuring Performances: Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak, Dalibor Jenis, Antonio Poli
Friday, 19 March 2021, 7.00 pm – BALLET
Alexander Glazunov
RAYMONDA (performance of 13 March 2018).
Conductor: Kevin Rhodes
Choreography: Rudolf Nureyev
Featuring Performances: Olga Esina, Jakob Feyferlik, Vladimir Shishov, soloists and corps de ballet of the Vienna State Ballet
Saturday, 20 March 2021, 7.00 p.m.
Giuseppe Verdi
LA TRAVIATA (performance of 7 March 2021)
Melodrama in three acts
Conductor: Giacomo Sagripanti
Production: Simon Stone
Featuring Performances: Pretty Yende, Juan Diego Flórez, Igor Golovatenko, Margaret Plummer
Sunday, 21 March 2021, 7.00 p.m.
Giuseppe Verdi
FALSTAFF (performance from 12 December 2016).
Commedia lirica in three acts
Conductor: Zubin Mehta
Production: David McVicar
Featuring Performances: Ambrogio Maestri, Ludovic Tézier, Paolo Fanale, Hila Fahima
Monday, 22 March 2021, 7.00 p.m.
Giuseppe Verdi
AIDA (performance of 29 June 2019)
Opera in four acts
Conductor: Marco Armiliato
Production: Nicolas Joel
Featuring Performances: Elena Guseva, Gregory Kunde, Ekaterina Gubanova, Simone Piazzola