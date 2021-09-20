Live jazz concert by Alex Drakos Quartet at The English School

On Sunday, 3rd October at 20:00, the English School is celebrating the start of a new school year with a unique acoustic concert by the Alex Drakos Quartet in the school courtyard.

Music

Jazz is the starting point of the music of Alex Drakos Quartet. Their music is a blend of various musical influences, such as Rock and Pop, as well as electro and even traditional Greek music, and is combined with pre-recorded narratives and poetry. All these combinations along with improvisation result in a musical story with various “chapters” which will intrigue and interest all musical tastes.

Alex Drakos Quartet:

ALEX DRAKOS | Drums and samples

DIMITRIS TSAKAS | Saxophone

DINOS MANOS | Bass

YANNIS PAPADOPOULOS | Piano and Keyboards

This concert is the first event of many to come, organized by the newly founded Alumni Office at The English School. All proceeds will go towards the expenses of the event and any net profit will be deposited in the school’s bursary fund.

“The Jammers”, the English School’s jazz band, will perform as an opening act at the concert.

The event is supported by the Alumni Association (ESOBGA) of the English School.

General sponsor: PwC

Sponsor: English School Parents Association (ESPA)

Hospitality sponsor: Centrum Hotel

Media sponsor: Phileleftheros / Philenews / In Cyprus

Information

What: live jazz concert

Who: Alex Drakos Quartet (GR)

When: 3 October 2021 @20:00

Where: The English School, courtyard

Tickets: https://alumni.englishschool.ac.cy/ & at the School’s reception desk

Contact: [email protected], Tel. 22799300

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheEnglishSchoolNicosia