Live Drawing: A Portait of Mona Lisa at Rialto on April 4

“Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa” is a play by Jules Tasca which will be presented on Monday April 4, in the framework of the programme FlashArt @Rialto 2022. A staged reading of the imagined dialogues between Leonardo da Vinci and Lady Gioconda, directed by Andreas Araouzos, in English.

The case

She is childish. She is mature beyond her years. She is feisty. She is docile. She is clever. She is naive. She is a dozen other contradictions. She is the famous Mona Lisa. And her painter, Leonardo, has the obligation to capture the facets of this young woman.

A speculation drama about the three years it took the famous da Vinci to paint his globally known masterwork. She wants to be immortalised by the most famous painter in Europe. He has personal reasons to keep the portrait to himself rather than release it to Francesco Gioconda, who commissioned his wife’s portrait. Leonardo and Lisa argue and debate but they also bare their souls to each other. Artist and subject develop together to acquire a sense of supreme camaraderie.

A performance by Alpha Square, with Christina Marouchou and Andreas Araouzos.

When Monday, April 4 at 8.30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Rialto Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Tickets €10

Duration 85’

E–ticket: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

(Mon – Fri: 10:00 – 15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)