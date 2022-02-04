Little Muse Storytelling Theatre presents “The Dot” by Peter Reynolds on February 5

…Art class is over, but Vashti is sitting glued to her chair in front of a blank piece of paper. The words of her teacher are a gentle invitation to express herself. But Vashti can’t draw – she’s no artist. To prove her point, Vashti jabs at a blank sheet of paper to make an unremarkable and angry mark.
Her teacher smiled.
“Just make a mark and see where it takes you.”
“There!” she says.
That one little dot marks the beginning of Vashti’s journey of surprise and self-discovery. That special moment is the core of Peter H. Reynolds’s delicate fable about the creative spirit in all of us.
When Saturday, February 5 at 10 am
Where Tree Of Life Centre
Location
Tickets
Duration: 1 hr 30 min
Info
Where Tree Of Life Centre
Location
Tickets
Duration: 1 hr 30 min
Info
Event by Little Muse Young People’s Theatre, Voula Andreou and Soulla Ak
Entrance 5 euro per person
(Includes art activity and picnic).
Safe pass and mask necessary until measures are lifted.
(Includes art activity and picnic).
Safe pass and mask necessary until measures are lifted.
Call 96216435 to make a reservation. Payment can be made via Revolut on the same telephone number.