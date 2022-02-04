Little Muse Storytelling Theatre presents “The Dot” by Peter Reynolds on February 5

…Art class is over, but Vashti is sitting glued to her chair in front of a blank piece of paper. The words of her teacher are a gentle invitation to express herself. But Vashti can’t draw – she’s no artist. To prove her point, Vashti jabs at a blank sheet of paper to make an unremarkable and angry mark.

Her teacher smiled.

“Just make a mark and see where it takes you.”

“There!” she says.

That one little dot marks the beginning of Vashti’s journey of surprise and self-discovery. That special moment is the core of Peter H. Reynolds’s delicate fable about the creative spirit in all of us.



Where Tree Of Life Centre

Location

Tickets

Duration: 1 hr 30 min

