Listed buildings demolished at the order of Archbishop

At the orders of the Archbishop, listed buildings around the Archbishopric were demolished, something that caused the reaction of officials of the Nicosia Municipality, who hurried to the area to save whatever they could.

The action of the Archbishop is illegal not only because the buildings were listed but also because the permit issued within the framework of the Cathedral’s construction included a provision for keeping and preserving the buildings.

It is believed that the action took place quickly, even without informing the Electricity Authority to cut the power, in order to prevent any reaction.

