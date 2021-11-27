Free rapid testing sites for coronavirus on Sunday

Listed below are the free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups all across Cyprus on Sunday, November 28.
All citizens who will go for a test must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc).
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Lemesos
(8 units)
|University Square (behind TEPAK Rectorate)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to ‘Public’ store)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Kyperounta Community Council
|9 a.m. – 12 noon
|Larnaka
(9 units)
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Trion Ierarchon Church
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Area near the Municipal Health Clinic of Aradippou
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Agglisides Community Council
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Lefkosia
(18 units)
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|European University Cyprus (graduation platform, next to the cafeteria)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Kakopetria Community Council
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Livadero Park, Palaichori
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Pafos
(5 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Chloraka Church
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Giolou Community Clinic
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Ammochostos
(9 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Frenaros Community Council
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Primary School, Vrysoulles-Acheritou
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Dasos Achnas Community Clinic
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.