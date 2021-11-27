Free rapid testing sites for coronavirus on Sunday

NewsLocalFree rapid testing sites for coronavirus on Sunday

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

Listed below are the free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups all across Cyprus on Sunday, November 28.

All citizens who will go for a test must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc).

 

District Location of testing units Operating hours
Lemesos

(8 units)

 University Square (behind TEPAK Rectorate) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to ‘Public’ store) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pissouri Central Square 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Kyperounta Community Council 9 a.m. – 12 noon
Larnaka

(9 units)

 Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Trion Ierarchon Church 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Area near the Municipal Health Clinic of Aradippou 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kornos Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Athienou Municipal Building 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Agglisides Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Lefkosia

(18 units)

 Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
European University Cyprus (graduation platform, next to the cafeteria) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Nicosia Mall 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Dali Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Peristerona Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kakopetria Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Livadero Park, Palaichori 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Pafos

(5 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Chloraka Church 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Giolou Community Clinic 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Ammochostos

(9 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Frenaros Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Agios Georgios Primary School, Vrysoulles-Acheritou 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Dasos Achnas Community Clinic 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

 

By Annie Charalambous
