List of private hospitals to have joined GHS so far

Phase two of the general health scheme got underway today in what Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has described as a landmark day for all.
So far 40 private hospitals have expressed an interest to join the GHS and 27 have already signed. The remainder are expected to sign in the next day or two.
Together the state hospitals and the private hospitals which have joined represent 80% of available beds, the minister said.
The private hospitals which have already joined the GHS are:
- Areteon Hospital, Nicosia
- Apollonion Hospital, Nicosia
- Vyrides Clinic, Nicosia
- Medical Centre Mother and Child, Nicosia
- Opthalmos, Nicosia,
- Nicosia Polyclinic, Nicosia
- European Clinic, Nicosia
- Mediterranean Hospital, Limassol
- Limassol Clinic, Limassol
- Zoodohos Pigis Clinic, Limassol
- Limassol Medical Centre, Limassol
- Ayii Anagyri, Limassol
- Ayios Raphael Private Hospital, Larnaca
- Serghiou Orthopedic Clinic, Larnaca
- Evgeniou Clinic, Larnaca
- Sotiros Clinic, Larnaca
- Timios Stavros Hospital, Larnaca
- New Phaneromeni Polyclinic, Larnaca
- Leontiades-Ayios Georgios Gynaecological Clinic, Larnaca
- Royal Artemis Private Hospital, Paphos
- Evangelismos Hospital, Paphos
- Iasis Hospital, Paphos
- Blue Cross Medical Centre, Paphos
- Elpis Medical Centre, Paphos
- Santa Marina, Paralimni
- Lito, Paralimni
- Napa Olympic, Ayia Napa
