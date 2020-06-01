List of private hospitals to have joined GHS so far

Phase two of the general health scheme got underway today in what Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has described as a landmark day for all.

So far 40 private hospitals have expressed an interest to join the GHS and 27 have already signed. The remainder are expected to sign in the next day or two.

Together the state hospitals and the private hospitals which have joined represent 80% of available beds, the minister said.

The private hospitals which have already joined the GHS are: