List of hotels in Cyprus for subsidized holidays

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has released the list of hotels in Cyprus which participate in the program of subsidized holidays. The program begin on 1st May and goes until 31st July 2022 and is addressed to permanent residents of Cyprus.

The highest price is 100 euros with breakfast for a double bedroom per night. For the period 1st May until 9th June, the minimum stay is two nights and for the period 10th June until 31st July is three nights.

District of Famagusta

District of Larnaca and mountainous areas

District of Limassol and mountainous areas

District of Nicosia and mountainous areas

District of Paphos

