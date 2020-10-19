News Local List of businesses where COVID-19 cases were found

List of businesses where COVID-19 cases were found

The Ministry of Health released to the press the list of 11 businesses where COVID-10 confirmed cases were found in the past few days.

According to the announcement, the Health Ministry noted that if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is found in any public or private business, the name of the business will be released within 24 hours for public health purposes.

Consequently, the Ministry wants to inform the public that the following companies had positive cases:

  • “Athlokinisi” shop, Limassol
  • Barber shop Zenios Ignatiou, Limassol
  • “Mallon Glykis” coffee shop, Saripolou, Limassol
  • “Sunfresh” bakery, Agia Fyla, Limassol
  • Aldiana Hotel, Alaminos, Larnaca
  • RCB Bank, Limassol
  • Valentina Hairdresser, Limassol
  • Land and Survey Department, Limassol
  • Jumbo Store, Polemidia, Limassol
  • “Salomi” Tavern, Limassol
  • Bank of Cyprus Branch, Coral Bay, Paphos

Instructions have already been given for the disinfection of the above, according to protocol and close contacts have been informed.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCitizens’ protest outside Presidential Palace against corruption
Next articleMore staff at Famagusta General Hospital

Top Stories

Economy

Tourist arrivals drop 83.4% in September 2020

gavriella -
he arrivals of tourists reached 87,334 in September 2020 compared to 524,707 in September 2019, recording a decrease of 83.4%. According to the Cyprus Statistical...
Read more
Local

More staff at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
The number of patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 and are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference hospital...
Read more
Local

List of businesses where COVID-19 cases were found

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health released to the press the list of 11 businesses where COVID-10 confirmed cases were found in the past few days. According...
Read more
Local

Citizens’ protest outside Presidential Palace against corruption

gavriella -
A protest march against corruption but also against the division of Cyprus took place today. Hundreds of citizens but also organized groups participated in the...
Read more
Local

Two students of the University of Nicosia tested positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The University of Nicosia announced that two of its students tested positive to COVID-19.  The two are students of the Department of Life and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

More staff at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
The number of patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 and are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference hospital...
Read more
Local

Citizens’ protest outside Presidential Palace against corruption

gavriella -
A protest march against corruption but also against the division of Cyprus took place today. Hundreds of citizens but also organized groups participated in the...
Read more
Local

Two students of the University of Nicosia tested positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The University of Nicosia announced that two of its students tested positive to COVID-19.  The two are students of the Department of Life and...
Read more
Local

Four out of eight cataract patients transferred to General Hospital

gavriella -
Four out of the eight patients who were being treated at the Makarios Hospital for post-surgery complications after undergoing cataract surgery, were transferred to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros