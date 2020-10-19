List of businesses where COVID-19 cases were found

The Ministry of Health released to the press the list of 11 businesses where COVID-10 confirmed cases were found in the past few days.

According to the announcement, the Health Ministry noted that if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is found in any public or private business, the name of the business will be released within 24 hours for public health purposes.

Consequently, the Ministry wants to inform the public that the following companies had positive cases:

“Athlokinisi” shop, Limassol

Barber shop Zenios Ignatiou, Limassol

“Mallon Glykis” coffee shop, Saripolou, Limassol

“Sunfresh” bakery, Agia Fyla, Limassol

Aldiana Hotel, Alaminos, Larnaca

RCB Bank, Limassol

Valentina Hairdresser, Limassol

Land and Survey Department, Limassol

Jumbo Store, Polemidia, Limassol

“Salomi” Tavern, Limassol

Bank of Cyprus Branch, Coral Bay, Paphos

Instructions have already been given for the disinfection of the above, according to protocol and close contacts have been informed.

