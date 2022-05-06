Liquid Clay Workshop for children on May 14

Laboratorio di Creta Liquida / Liquid Clay presents workshop for children (5-12 years old)

Now more than ever there is a need for children to be in direct contact with materials (matter) and specifically with clay, this purely primordial earthly material which has beneficial properties at all ages.

This workshop will bring children in direct contact with the clay in its liquid form where through the touch and the senses they will be able to paint also using various natural tools – sticks, pine cones, stones, pieces of wood etc that will be available.

Τhe aim of this workshop is to experience and to experiment with the clay.

***

Coordination: Lenia Georgiou, BA (Hons) Fine Arts, MA Art Therapy

When Saturday, May 14 from 3 pm till 5 pm

Where Μetochiou 38E, Agios Andreas, Nicosia, Cyprus